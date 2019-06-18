Minister: Russia determined to develop ties with Iran

Speaking in a dinner banquet held in honor of dignitaries taking part in the 15th joint economic cooperation meeting of Iran and Russia in Isfahan, Novak gave assurances that the current event in historical city of Isfahan will help develop economic and cultural cooperation between two countries.

He appreciated Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and the head of Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission for hosting 120-member Russian delegation.

Meanwhile, Ardakanian said that he was pleased with hosting the 15th joint economic cooperation meeting of Iran and Russia in Isfahan.

Iranian energy minister and his Russian counterpart together with members of the commission arrived in city of Isfahan on Monday night.

Earlier on Sunday, Ardakanian in a meeting with Minister of North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev, said that Tehran adopted mechanism to facilitate partnership between the Iranian and Russian private sectors in a bid to help bolster economic ties.

Meanwhile, Chebotarev described political determination of Iranian and Russian presidents as the most important means to ensure on-time implementation of development projects in both sides.

Necessary structures have been created by the Russian government, he said adding that all Russian organizations have put on their agenda promoting relations with Iran, he said.

He added that Russia is interested in exporting red meat and crops to Iran.

