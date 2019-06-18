Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 18

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran's enriched uranium stockpile to surpass 300 kg soon
- Iran calls for facilitating Afghanistan refugees' repatriation
- Iran would've bravely admitted if it's behind tanker attacks
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran sets date to surpass uranium stockpile limit
- Oil minister denies any disagreement with President
- Rouhani meets new envoys in Tehran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran’s patience with Europe worn out
- Yemen army launches new attack on Saudi airport
- Iran crush Russia 3-0 to top table at VNL
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Stockpile of enriched uranium to surpass 300 kg by June 27
- Jagran festival to hold filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh retrospective
- Branko Ivankovic on his way out of Persepolis, Afshin Ghotbi on radar
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Iran to surpass uranium stockpile limit in 10 days
- MRC asks gov't to rethink policy
- GDP down 4.9% in 2018-19
