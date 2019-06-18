18 June 2019 - 08:17
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83358356
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 18

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 18

Tehran, June 18, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran's enriched uranium stockpile to surpass 300 kg soon

- Iran calls for facilitating Afghanistan refugees' repatriation

- Iran would've bravely admitted if it's behind tanker attacks

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran sets date to surpass uranium stockpile limit

- Oil minister denies any disagreement with President

- Rouhani meets new envoys in Tehran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran’s patience with Europe worn out

- Yemen army launches new attack on Saudi airport

- Iran crush Russia 3-0 to top table at VNL

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Stockpile of enriched uranium to surpass 300 kg by June 27

- Jagran festival to hold filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh retrospective

- Branko Ivankovic on his way out of Persepolis, Afshin Ghotbi on radar

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran to surpass uranium stockpile limit in 10 days

- MRC asks gov't to rethink policy

- GDP down 4.9% in 2018-19

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =