Iran welcoming China investment, partnership in Iran’s projects: Pres. Rouhani

In a ceremony to receive credentials of the new ambassador of China to Tehran on Monday, President Rouhani, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special importance to the development of relations with China, highlighted that the two countries have common views on regional and international issues, and that these relations are consistent and developing.

Recalling the long-term strategic relationship between Iran and China, the Iranian high ranking official emphasized the urgency of accelerating the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and noted, “Tehran-Beijing cooperation is not limited to any area, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to exponentially expand relations between the two countries in all areas.”

The president said that "maintaining independence" is very important for both countries, and highlighted that unilateralism is opposed by both countries and a wrong and dangerous path for the region and the international community.

President Rouhani noted the high volume of investments and cooperation between Iran and China in various fields, in particular energy, transportation, railways and industrial settlements and went on to say, “In the current situation, the easier implementation of the agreements between the two countries is of fundamental importance.”

He also referred to the creation of the "One Belt-One Road" project as revitalization of the historic Silk Road, and made the remark, "We welcome China's greater involvement in the development of southern ports and transportation in Iran."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of infrastructure to maintain strategic and lasting ties with China”, the president reiterated.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in maintaining the JCPOA, Rouhani said that the role of China is very important in this regard, and that Beijing can play a significant role in order to the other parties fulfilling their obligations.

The senior official expressed that Iran and China can work together to fight terrorism and eradicate terrorism in the region and Asia, saying that the two countries' cooperation is essential to maintaining regional stability.

Chang Hua, the new ambassador of China in Tehran, also presented his credentials to the President, stating the historical record of extensive relations between the two nations of Iran and China, and noted that China is seeking to deepen its strategic relationship with Iran.

Recalling the importance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, he said, "The two countries' development and cooperation in the cultural, commercial, energy and transport sectors are China's politics and are increasing with the implementation of the agreements, political trust and cooperation between the two countries.

