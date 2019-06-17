Iran-Russia provincial cooperation leading to expansion of ties

Babak Dinparst said on Monday at the Third Meeting of the Provincial and Regional Cooperation Working Group of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation at Spinas Plus Hotel in Tehran, that "The political relations between Iran and Russia have been growing in recent years, and during the presidency of Dr. Rouhani, Iranian and Russian presidents have met 17 times with three meetings in Iran, five in Russia and nine on the sidelines of regional and international meetings in other countries.

He added that the volume of trade between the two countries in 2018 has risen more than before, but is far from the expectations and capacities available.

Deputy Interior Minister for Economic Cooperation and Regional Development said, "In recent years, there have been numerous trips between the governors of the two countries, which provided the basis for expanding economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries. Provincial cooperation plays an important role in expanding Tehran-Moscow relations, and these trips can be more important and effective steps to promote bilateral relations.”

“In Iran, there are agricultural, livestock, industry, scientific, cultural and tourism areas for cooperation with Russia, and, of course, familiarity between the two sides' economic sectors is one of the most important factors for the development of these partnerships.”

He stressed, "We need to work on achieving necessary licenses and more facilities for trade and investment and economic activities, and the process of issuing a visa must also be improved for economic activists".

"We need to support business and investment activities and try to make the working group a reference point for tracking down the problems of the two countries," he said.

** Iran; strategic partner of Russia

Oleg Sultanovich Khatasayev, deputy minister of the North Caucasus of the Russian Federation, also said at the meeting, "Iran is a strategic partner of Russia and the two countries have long commercial and economic relations, and the scientific, cultural, educational projects are an integral part of Iran's relations and Russia, which has been ongoing since the 16th century.”

He stated that cooperation between the provinces and the regions of two countries is an important factor in the strengthening of economic relations.

"We must reach from the meetings to implementation of the projects carefully so that the two countries will see the results of our actions. To this end, bilateral issues must be quickly resolved”.

The Russian official said that the courses for increasing the knowledge of Russian students and professors will be held by the Iranian Cultural Attaché Office in Moscow. The Russian government also offers scholarships to Iranian students in the country.

According to IRNA, the Third Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Provincial and Regional Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was held in Monday afternoon with the presence of Reza Ardakanian, Minister of Energy and the head of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of Iran - Russia and Khatassayev, Deputy Minister of the North Caucasus of the Russian Federation, as well as Babak Dinparest, Iranian President of the Joint Working Group on Provincial and Regional Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia at the Spinas plus Hotel in Tehran.

