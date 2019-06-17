Iran urges Pakistan to intensify efforts for release of abducted border guards

Hossein Zolfaghari said this during a meeting with Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad on Monday.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistani security agencies regarding the recovery of abducted border guards and expressed the hope that three more abducted guards would also be recovered safely.

Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah assured the Iranian minister that Pakistan would not hesitate to take any action to recover the abducted Iranian border guards.

Both sides during the meeting agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation on border related matters, drugs and human and drug trafficking and economic issues.

Hossein Zolfaghari said that Reemdan and Pishin border points are active from the Iranian side and "we wish that Pakistan side would also open these points" which would further enhance bilateral trade between the two states.

The Iranian deputy interior minister added that Iran-Pakistan security cooperation working group would be functional soon. He said Iran is also willing to host Pakistani interior minister in Tehran.

He said that After withdrawing from the JCPOA the US has imposed unjustified sanctions on Iran, but "we believe these sanctions are an opportunity for Iran and its neighbors to enhance their economic ties".

