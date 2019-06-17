President Rouhani calls for increase of foreign investments

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Ahmad Naderi, Mohammad Khosh-Heykal Azad and Hossein Mash’alchizadeh, the Iranian diplomats in Greece, Indonesia and Algeria.

The Iranian missions abroad should introduce Iran's economic opportunities and its investment opportunities to the investors, the president said.

He also urged the Iranian diplomatic missions abroad to do their best to help develop all-out ties between Iran and other states.

