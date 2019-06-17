Iran calls int'l community to honor commitments on refugees  

Zolfaghari made the remarks during an exclusive interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the quadrilateral talks on repatriation of Afghan Refugees in Islamabad.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for past four decades but the time has come that international community especially the Europe must play its role to resolve Afghan refugee crisis.

The minister viewed that international community must help Afghanistan government and those countries which are hosting Afghan refugees.

Highlighting the quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Afghan refugees Hossein Zolfaghari said that we reviewed the past seven years performance of the group towards Afghan refugees.

He said that it was noted in the meeting that international aid which is coming for Afghan refugees only fulfills 30 percent of the expenditure of the refugees.

The minister said that we have stressed upon the Q4 group to review the performance of some countries and international organizations to evaluate whether they are fulfilling their responsibilities towards the issues of refugees or not.

He said that Iran is spending lot of money to provide good health, education, rehabilitation facilities to Afghan refugees. He added the host countries of Afghan refugees must be supported so that they could continue to provide good facilities to the refugees.

Hossein Zolfaghari added that until there is peace and stability in Afghanistan, the process of voluntary repatriation of the refugees would continue to remain slow.

The official said that till now some 25,000 of Afghan refugees have been graduated in Iran and should be called by the Afghan government to serve their homeland.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish