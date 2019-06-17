Tehran vows to broaden ties with Dushanbe: President

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Tajikistan Ambassador to Tehran Nizam al-Din Zahedi.

He referred to the historical and cultural commonalities between the Iranian and Tajik nations and said Iran welcomes improvement of cooperation with Tajikistan in all economic, cultural and international fields.

Rouhani referred to the importance of Chabahar port for development of Central Asian countries and said that establishment of railroad in the region will boom the region's economy.

He also lauded the successful holding of the Fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) by Tajikistan.

In the meantime, the Tajik envoy for his part said that cultural and historical commonalities are a suitable opportunity for expansion of ties between Iran and Tajikistan.

Development of relations between Iran and Tajikistan is of great importance, he noted.

The Tajik ambassador described the Iranian president's visit to Dushanbe as an opening chapter in two sides' relations.

