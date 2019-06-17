Iran, Pakistan capable enough to fight against US sanctions: MP 

In an interview with IRNA, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said Pakistan is a major country of the region and eastern neighbor of Iran that Iran seeks to develop strong economic and political ties.

“We are also interested to develop border markets with Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade ties,” said the Iranian lawmaker.

He added that Iran is very fortunate to have Pakistan as its neighbor and "We strongly believe that Iran and Pakistan have the capacity to jointly fight against US unjustified sanctions and the cooperation between the two countries would enhance in this respect."

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani was hopeful that Pakistani nation and the government would support Iran just like the country supported Pakistan and its people in troubled times.

He said that Iranian parliamentary delegation is scheduled to meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, standing committee on foreign affairs, economic affairs, ministers of finance, planning and trade.

The Iranian lawmaker said that they would also visit Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi to hold important meetings with business community of the city and government officials.

He said that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project would also come under discussion with Pakistani officials. He expressed the hope that the project would be materialized soon.

The four member Iran-Pakistan-parliamentary friendship group is to hold talks with Pakistani officials to expand parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

