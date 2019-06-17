US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA led to regional instability: Pakistan's Speaker

Talking to a four member Iranian parliamentary delegation led by head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani on Monday, the Speaker said that the US action has created unexpected situation both for Iran and Pakistan.

The Speaker said Pakistan attaches importance to expansion of ties with Iran in all areas especially in parliamentary field.

Iranian lawmakers, Mohammad Baset Durazehi, Mohammad Hosseini, Mohammad Reza Sabaghian and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost also attended the meeting.

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said despite the fact that some regional countries desire escalation of tension in the region, Iran doesn’t want to get involved in regional conflicts.

“But one thing is clear that brave Iranians won’t comprise its integrity in any case and would not step down from pursuing a path to achieve their goals,” he noted.

The politician stressed the need for enhancing Iran-Pakistan parliamentary cooperation. He said that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project would bring stability in region and its completion would further enhance ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He added that Iran and Pakistan being two important states in the region with high capacity to work for peace in the region.

Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani expressing his views said that main goal of the US unilateral withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is to put pressure on Iran but the brave Iranian nation would not stop from pursuing their legitimate objectives.

Prior to the meeting, the Iranian delegation visited Pakistan National Assembly and Senate to have a close view on Pakistan's parliamentary system.

Meanwhile Radio Pakistan reported that Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser talking to Iranian parliamentary delegation emphasized need to resolve conflicts through diplomatic engagement and negotiation for regional peace and prosperity.

The Speaker said developing peaceful and strong relations with its neighbors is an important pillar in Pakistan's foreign policy.

He underlined that conflicts in the region not just impede the progress and development but also elevate people's miseries. He said that Iran is not just a neighbor, but Pakistan's strong ally in the region and a partner in progress.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Iran and resolves to further solidify them.

The Speaker said that huge investment opportunities have emerged consequential to CPEC and Iran being immediate neighbour could benefit from it.

He agreed that Pakistan and Iran could play an important role in restoring peace and stability in the region.

