Exports from Hormozgan Province rise 16% in March-May

“Dlrs. 2,793,000 worth of goods weighing over 6,793,000 tons were exported during the first two months of the current year,” Ghasemi said.

According to the official, the regional authorities are to target dlrs. 3bn by the end of the year.

The figure registers a 16 percent rise in terms of value in compare to the corresponding period last year.

Iron ore, polyethylene, asphalt, oil, mineral and chemical fertilisers are the major Iranian goods exported overseas mainly shipped to China, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, India and Oman.

