Armed forces monitors enemy vigilantly: Commander

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri described the US as an implacable and untruthful enemy which pressures Iran and while inviting to the table of negotiation.

Iran is vigilantly, accurately and continuously monitoring all enemies' moves and will give powerful response to potential threats, the commander said.

Baqeri noted that Iran will give a crushing response to any aggression, adding that Iran is powerful than before.

He compared the US President Donald Trump with the former Iraqi dictator Saddam and noted that he is using very much complicated economic and psychological methods to pressure Iran.

The US is using pressures to force Iran to choose between two options of war and negotiation and the Islamic Republic has chosen the option of resistance, the commander added.

"If Iran wanted to prevent export of oil from the Persian Gulf, it will did the job overtly and would not do it covertly," he said while referring to the US accusations against Iran, following the explosions in the Sea of Oman and the UAE's Fujairah port.

9191**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish