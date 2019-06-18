Significance of Rouhani's diplomatic meetings in Central Asia

President Rouhani, who attended the 19th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek, Kazakhstan on Friday, went to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, to give speech at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Thailand are among the members of the CICA. These countries have come together to discuss the important issues of the Asian region.

President Rouhani met with the Presidents of Russia, China and Afghanistan on Friday, and on Saturday, with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdullah Abdullah, the executive director of the Afghan government, and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon.

The examination of the issues of security and cooperation in Asia is one of the main goals of the conference. Speaking at the meeting, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for the development of regional cooperation and regional dialogue in order to achieve peace, stability and development, and emphasized that Iran's foreign policy is based on cooperation, synergy and finding ways to achieve mutual interests, mutual benefits and in one word a win-win policy. Hassan Rouhani also met with Erdogan, Turkish President and Amir of Qatar on the sidelines of the meeting.

The constructive presence of the Iranian president in the two sessions of Shanghai and CICA shows that Iran behaved intelligently in foreign policy and that the intension behind its movements are positive in the framework of diplomacy. Reviewing the reformist news agencies, websites and newspapers shows that they considered Rouhani's remarks at the 5th CICA Summit, reflected the engagement and confidence-building measures of Iran and the importance of Rouhani's diplomatic meetings.

Importance of diplomatic visits

“Iran” newspaper in an interview with leading expert for Central Asia and the Caucasus affairs, Bahram Amir Ahmadian, writes, “Summits such as Shanghai and CICA, held with the presence of a wide range of big and small Asian powers, represent a small sample of an international community that in the current turbulent atmosphere is giving Iran a podium and various countries follow these positions and this is very important.”

"On the other hand, attending such meetings could lead to the elimination of historical misunderstandings between Iran and some other countries in the region. As Mr. Rouhani met with the President of Tajikistan at CICA which its relations with Iran have not been in a desirable position in recent years. Well, if such meetings were to take place numerously, it would be a good opportunity for easing the tension and strengthening of bilateral relations, especially for Iran at the juncture, Iran should add to the number of regional and Asian supporters. In general, I believe that strengthening the negotiation and dialogue with the US, even by the media, which led to the breaking of the taboo of negotiations with the country, is a good thing," Amir Ahmadian emphasized.

Tehran, Ankara's emphasis on confronting unilateralism

ISNA news agency wrote in a report," Hassan Rouhani during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for deepening and developing the relations between Iran and Turkey. The Iranian president said that in recent years significant steps have been taken and this should be accelerated in line with many opportunities."

President Rouhani also considered the regional cooperation of Iran and Turkey as effective, successful and important, saying "Bilateral and trilateral cooperation, including with Russia on regional issues and in the process of Astana process, the fight against terrorism and the stability process in Syria is very important.

"The relationship between Iran and Turkey is on the rise in all areas, and the strengthening of these relations in bilateral and regional spheres for Ankara is very important," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his part. "Turkey is determined to develop its relations with Tehran in all fields," he added. Iranian and Turkish presidents also emphasized their opposition to any sanctions and unilateralism in international affairs.

Emphasizing expansion of Tehran-Dushanbe relations

Mardomsalari newspaper reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan's Presidents stressed that they will use their maximum endeavors to expand the ties between the two countries in all areas where the two nations have a common desire. Hassan Rouhani at a meeting with the President of Tajikistan on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia (CICA), referring to the many cultural and historical communities of the two nations, noting "I am confident that in the light of the will of the two governments, the relationship between the interests of Tehran- Dushanbe and the consolidation of regional security and stability will be further strengthened.

As Etemad wrote, the states that participated at the CICA have confirmed in their final statement that there is no substitute for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and urged all parties to the agreement to fully comply with their obligations.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish