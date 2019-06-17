Kremlin: Tehran honors all its nuclear commitments

Pescov made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Monday.

He said that as reiterated by President Putin, Iran has undergone the most number of IAEA inspections and is acting transparently.

The IAEA has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s commitment to its pledges, the spokesman said.

Recent inspections by the UN nuclear agency and the subsequent report issued by the body indicates the fact that Iran has fully observed its commitments, he added.

