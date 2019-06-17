Rouhani: Demolishing JCPOA hurts Iran, France, region, world

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud's while submitting his credentials.

In recent years, Tehran and Paris have made clear progress in their relations, Rouhani said.

He also emphasized the importance of facilitating implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Referring to Iran's determination for reinforcing cordial relations with France in all fields, Rouhani said all should try remove obstacles preventing expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

He said the current situation is very sensitive and France has the opportunity to play its historic role in this end.

Tehran is determined to maintain relations with France in line with its commitments under the nuclear deal and minds to play active role to restore security of the region especially fight against terrorism, he noted.

Some business activities such as import of drugs, medical equipment, passenger plane spare parts and food, and employments which are beyond the JCPOA, should be heeded to remove people demands, he said.

Limiting and prohibition on these products by US is an inhumane act which proves the US has imposed economic war on Iran, Rouhani said.

Meanwhile, Thiebaud said France is determined to promoted ties and cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Emphasizing the fact that French government will spare no efforts to for develop cooperation with Iran, he said Tehran has been committed to JCPOA, adding that France is trying to preserve the nuclear deal which is supported by the international community.

Paris is ready to consult with Iran over regional stability and security, he noted.

