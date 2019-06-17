Russia calls for expansion of tourism in Caspian Sea

He said in a meeting with president of Iran-Russia joint economic committee Reza Ardakanian on Monday.

He also added that cruise tourism in the Caspian Sea is the best move to launch maritime tourism between the two countries.

Referring to the ten documents endorsed at the 2nd forum on the perspective of trade-cultural relations between Iran and North Caucasus, the Russian official added that the documents will be finalized in the last day of the joint committee.

He also said that developing relations in cultural and humanitarian fields was on the agenda in the meeting with the head of Iran's Cultural Herritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization.

The Russian President will be briefed on the results of the talks and meetings.

The Fifteenth meeting of Iran-Russia joint economic committee kicked off in Tehran on Sunday with presence of high-ranking officials from both countries.

The closing session of the 15th meeting of Iran-Russia joint economic committee will be held on Tuesday morning in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

