Iran’s presence in CICA; emphasis on policy of looking East

Hassan Rouhani elaborated on the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan on Saturday, June 15.

Rouhani said at the meeting, “We all know well the role of the current US government policies in destabilizing the countries of the region. The current situation of Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen are typical examples of the consequences of this policy in recent years. These policies violate the right to self-determination as one of the fundamental rights of all nations in many countries of the region.”

He referred to US lawbreaking measures and interference in other countries, and highlighted, "The Islamic Republic announces its presence to ensure the peace and collective security and in this way, it has welcomed any interaction with the CICA member countries on ways to face the challenges and cope with existing threats.”

The plan to establish Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was raised by Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in October 1992 at the 47th United Nations General Assembly in order to promote bilateral relations and mutual cooperation among Asian countries with a view to creating stability and security in the region and the organization and was officially formed in 1996. The CICA summit is held every four years and the Foreign Ministers' meeting is held every two years.

The organization now has 22 members and includes 12 observer members, including international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Arab League and a number of other countries. Iran is a member of the CICA Organization.

Mohsen Jalilvand, a university professor and international affairs expert in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in connection with the presence of the Iranian president at CICA summit, said, "Basically, Rouhani's visit was based on pursuing a policy of looking East of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Considering the JCPOA issue posed by the Chinese and Russian presidents on the trip, somewhat it causes look toward the United States to be more different, but this trip cannot be effective in reducing the tension between Tehran and Washington."

“"The American attitude is subject to crisis management theory. Americans in line with the policy of crisis management, is pursuing their policy of instability. In the history of the twentieth century, we witnessed that Americans brought dictators into powers the Third World countries and, by stabilizing these countries, plundered resources.”, the expert noted. According to the expert on international affairs, in the shadow of the security that the Americans claim in the region, the whole region of the Middle East has become destabilized, and the only stable country in the region is Iran, and the Americans do their utmost to make Iran the focal point of tensions in the region and they are looking for a media hype against Iran.

"Americans are looking for instability in the region," he said. "We must prevent them, and this resistance and challenge cannot be solved without the cooperation of great countries like China and Russia. If we look at the policy of looking East from the point of view of our country's diplomacy, this trip can be the success of our country and the importance of this trip can be analyzed from this perspective."

US common threat for members of CICA

The university professor said that "From the point of view of the member states of CICA and the common threat for members of this organization, we must pay attention to two points; we have a real threat and a potential threat. The US has a broad relationship with China, but the American relationship with China and Russia as CICA member states is a potential threat, but America's threat is real and perhaps the slightest incident can lead to a military conflict between Iran and the United States, so the definition of Russia and China from US' threat is different from Iran.

“The American threat to Russia is the number of US missiles and sanctions on the country's oil industry, and for China, is the US’ activities in the Chinese Sea and increased customs tariffs, but the threat of the US is a one-way threat to us. The United States is a common and different threat to members of the CICA. In defining the threat, Iran must act tactically, and for the rest of the world, the strategy is different, because of the different types of threats.

CICA’s members and obeying US’ oil sanctions against Iran

Jalilvand said as a member of the CICA, China officially complied with the United States’ oil sanctions, but China's oil purchases from Iran via bypassing sanctions, is done by buying from oil dealers and we have to sell oil to oil traders at prices below the usual price market, which reduces our oil revenues and wastes time to receive payments.

The university professor went on to say that “Of course, the oil sanctions and the recent abolition of exemptions caused protest by members of the CICA, such as India and China, as the main buyers of Iranian oil, and these countries want to buy oil from the Iranian market, and the attendance at the conference could strengthen our relations with other members of this organization.”

The expert referred to the remarks of the President of the Republic of Iran at the CICA on the issue of JCPOA, "I believe that there is no hope in regard to the JCPOA and that, with the withdrawal of America, the US is also trying to push us out of the agreement, and it seems that commitment to the principles of the JCPOA must continue on the basis of diplomacy and negotiation. Generally negotiation is better than sitting and looking to others.”

