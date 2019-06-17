17 June 2019 - 15:41
Iron Age ornaments, dishes unearthed in central Iran

Qazvin, June 17, IRNA – Since last year, many ornaments, dishes and war tools dating back to the Iron Age II and III have been unearthed in Sagz Abad, Buin Zahra, Qazvin Province, deputy head of the provincial Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department said on Monday.

 "86 pieces of clay dishes, arrow heads, and cylinder seals were discovered in the area," said Amir Arjmand.

They discovered items buried with the dead in his/her honor, he added.

He also said that some human remnants were also unearthed in the excavations, which were taken to the genetic center of Iran for further examinations.

According to Arjamand, 13 excavation seasons have been done in the hills of the area in the past four decades.

Encircling Tappe Zagheh, Qareh Tapeh, and Tappe Qabrestan, Qazvin plain enjoys a 9,000-year old history. The area has been one the most important ones in formation of civilization in Iran Plateau.

