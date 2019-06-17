Iron Age ornaments, dishes unearthed in central Iran

"86 pieces of clay dishes, arrow heads, and cylinder seals were discovered in the area," said Amir Arjmand.

They discovered items buried with the dead in his/her honor, he added.

He also said that some human remnants were also unearthed in the excavations, which were taken to the genetic center of Iran for further examinations.

According to Arjamand, 13 excavation seasons have been done in the hills of the area in the past four decades.

Encircling Tappe Zagheh, Qareh Tapeh, and Tappe Qabrestan, Qazvin plain enjoys a 9,000-year old history. The area has been one the most important ones in formation of civilization in Iran Plateau.

