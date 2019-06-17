Iran registers four-fold growth of uranium output

"In the field of heavy water, we had valuable achievements, including health and disease diagnosis," Kamalvandi told reporters at heavy water facility of Arak.

He said that there is still time for Europeans, but if they want more time, to see whether they don’t want or aren’t able to do their commitments.

"Europeans have expressed inability to their commitments and the Islamic Republic will no longer wait for."

He added that after making the two moves said in the first step of the statement of the Supreme National Security Council, the second step will be easy to take passing the 3.7% enrichment level in matter of one or two days.

"If it is important for the Europeans to keep the nuclear deal they need to do their best; Iran acts in the context of the JCPOA."

He added that Iranian officials have numerous scenarios at hand and overhaul was done on the heavy water plant and is ready to increase its capacity.

"If Iran doesn’t have a market in two and a half months, heavy water stock of Iran may exceed 130 tons."

He added what Iran had accepted in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was to sell the extra heavy water but Iran will stop that.

In the next stage of development of the nuclear technology, Iran will use the extra heavy water.

He said that all the tools are ready for moving fast in nuclear industry to help economic development of the nation.

