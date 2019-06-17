Iran, Hamas officials discuss US challenges to Middle East

The meeting was held in presence of Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas, Husam Badran is the former leader of Hamas military wing in the northern West Bank, the top representative of Hamas in Lebanon Osama Hamdan and Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdul Hadi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways for confronting the threats posed by the US-Zionist regimes to the region especially with regard to Palestine issue.

They called for regular consultations to confront dangers of the US attempt to impose the so-called 'Deal of Century' which has been rejected by Palestinians and the regional nations.

Both sides reiterated that the 'Deal of Century' is at the behest of the Zionist regime of Israel in the region serving the occupier in the region.

There is no doubt that a series of decisions made by US President Donald Trump emanated from recognizing Holy Quds as capital of Israel, relocation of US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Holy Quds and the continued construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights, the underscored.

They said that the 'Deal of Century' is a plan suggested by the US administration and the Israeli regime enjoying the support of the Saudi Arabia to challenge the resolve of the international community to recognize the State of Palestine in the name of normalization of ties with Israel.

On December 6, 2017, the US President Donald Trump decided to relocate the US diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Holy Quds and to recognize Quds as the capital city of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Some 58 Palestinians were killed and thousands of others were injured by the Zionist troops on that day while protesting against the US relocation of embassy from Tel Aviv to Holy Quds.

Then he tweeted earlier that after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

9376**1416

