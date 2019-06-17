Iran's SNSC chief to participate in international security forum

Ali Shamkhani, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council will represent Iran upon official invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev.

High representatives in charge of security issues from around the world will meet in the southern Russian city Ufa on June 18-20.

In the two-day forum, the representatives from all five continents will discuss international security issues of shared interest.

Talks and bilateral consultations to review joint political, military and security initiatives with some participating countries on the sidelines of the forum, with the aim of managing security challenges and threats are on agenda of the Iranian official.

