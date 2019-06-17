Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 17

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran poised to join Eurasia free zone
- German, Mohammed Bin Zayed's accomplice
- Tehran to declare more reduction in JCPOA commitments today
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran hints US could be behind ‘suspicious’ tanker attacks
- Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to boost trilateral cooperation
- Iran to detail preparatory measures to reduce obligations under nuclear deal
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Pompeo: U.S. doesn’t want war with Iran
- Ansarallah warns of major battle in Saudi territories
- Iran retain Asian Sitting Volleyball Championship title
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Oil tankers incident in tandem with U.S. sanctions
- Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko to give concert in Tehran
- Persepolis win Iran’s Super Cup
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Japan gov't unconvinced by US charges against Iran
- Medical plant exports reach $570m last year
- Commodity stocks edge up in Tehran
