17 June 2019 - 07:57
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83356779
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 17

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 17

Tehran, June 17, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran poised to join Eurasia free zone

- German, Mohammed Bin Zayed's accomplice

- Tehran to declare more reduction in JCPOA commitments today

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran hints US could be behind ‘suspicious’ tanker attacks

- Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to boost trilateral cooperation

- Iran to detail preparatory measures to reduce obligations under nuclear deal

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Pompeo: U.S. doesn’t want war with Iran

- Ansarallah warns of major battle in Saudi territories

- Iran retain Asian Sitting Volleyball Championship title

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  Oil tankers incident in tandem with U.S. sanctions 

- Russian pianist Evgeny Grinko to give concert in Tehran

- Persepolis win Iran’s Super Cup

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Japan gov't unconvinced by US charges against Iran

- Medical plant exports reach $570m last year

- Commodity stocks edge up in Tehran

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =