Tehran, Zagreb call for developing cultural diplomacy

Salehi said that he will help develop cultural, economic and political relations with Croatia.

He said that presidents of the two countries are determined to reinforce relations.

He also expressed hope for relations between two countries to be developed during Stanbuck’s mission in Tehran

Underlining extension of cultural agreement between Iran and Croatia, Salehi said it will clarify both sides’ plans for maintaining joint activities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he extended readiness for translating Croatian books and holding scientific meetings.

Meanwhile, Stanbuck said his mission is aimed at reinforcing relations between two countries.

He also expressed readiness for hosting Iranian cultural and art groups in Croatian international festivals.

The Croatian diplomat underscored translating books and developing academic and scientific relations.

Earlier in a meeting with Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei, Stanbuck said the European countries are upset with US cruel sanctions against Iran and they are willing to see the US lift sanctions.

Despite the fact that Europe is against economic sanctions, the US has made European states support them, he said.

Referring to the fact that foreign media do not portray correct image of Iran to the world, he urged other countries not to pay attention and do not trust the propaganda.

