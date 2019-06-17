EU reiterates support for Iran nuclear deal

“Secretary General Schmid also used this opportunity to reiterate the EU's continued commitment to the JCPOA which is key to increasing stability and security in the Middle East and a crucial element of the global Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the statement said.

It added: “JCPOA has been working and delivering on its primary goal which is to ensure that Iran does not acquire material or equipment to develop a nuclear weapon.”

EEAS reiterated: “The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in 15 reports that Iran abides by its nuclear related commitments.”

“In particular, Secretary General discussed in Iran current EU efforts, together with other European partners, to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, making operational the Special Purpose Vehicle "SPV", the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani in a meeting with Marielle de Sarnez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly on Saturday criticized the European countries, including France, for inaction towards implementation of INSTEX.

Larijani criticized Paris performance regarding implementation of the JCPOA, and said that INSTEX mechanism is still not operational.

The speaker said that Iran attaches importance to economic relations with France, adding that Paris can play an important role in the region.

Larijani protested to France's Total Company over withdrawal from the Iranian project in line with the US sanctions and noted that when there are no banking relations between Tehran and Paris, establishment of economic relations is not possible.

Abusing the Society of the Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), the US Department of Treasury cut off banking ties of Central Bank of Iran, a wrongful act by the United States amounted to declaration of war against the sovereign Government of Iran.

The United Nations Security Council is responsible to hold inquiry into abuse of SWIFT by the US Administration blockading and paralyzing the economy of 80 million population of Iran putting at risk the world peace and Human Rights.

