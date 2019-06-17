President calls for developing Iran tourism

Addressing a meeting with cabinet members, Rouhani underlined promoting Iran tourism in light of the landmark tourism attractions of Iran, the historical monuments and natural sight-seeings.

He also advised Central Bank of Iran to create facilities for those applying for loans to develop ecotourism.

Rouhani urged facilitating ecotourism procedures and removing obstacles.

Meanwhile, Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran presented a report on tourism and ecotourism.

Based on the statistics, 134, 232, 820 tourists visited attractions this year.

The figure experienced 24% growth compared with the same period last year.

