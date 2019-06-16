Iran overpowers Russia in FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

In their last game of the third week of the tournament, which was hosted by Iranian northwestern city of Urumiyeh, the hosts beat Russia in consecutive sets (25-20, 26-24 and 25-23).

Before this result, Iran had won seven games out of eight games, collecting 21 points to take the lead in the table followed by Russia with 20 points. So in today’s game, Iran and Russia battled to stand in the top spot.

Now with this win, Iran has 24 points out of nine games to remain in top spot.

9341**1430

