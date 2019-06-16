Envoy lauds Iran, Europe cultural ties

Europe's film week in Iran has great importance on expansion of cultural exchanges between the Iranian nation and the European people and also can bolster affinity and understanding between the two sides, Lubomir Golian said.

He made the remarks in Babol town located in the northern province of Mazandaran, where 19 Slovakian films are to be screened in one week.

The envoy lauded screening of several films from 20 countries in eight Iranian cities.

This year's European film week in Iran registered 25 percent growth in terms of number of films and participating countries, he said.

Eight Iranian cities kicked off screening of European Film Festival last Monday.

The cultural event is simultaneously held in Tehran, Babol Kerman, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Mashhad, and Kish Island.

Movies from Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland are screened at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. film show time, followed by a meeting of cinema critics and experts.

The event will be free of charge to the public.

The Dark Valley (by Andreas Prochaska), In the Fade (by Fatih Akin), The Tree (Sonja Prosenc), A Man Called Ove (by Hannes Holm), More than Honey (by Markus Imhoof) and Peregrinação (by João Botelho) are among the movies to be screened in the event.

9191**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish