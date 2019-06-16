Iran, Germany research centers sign MoU on academic cooperation

The MoU which was signed between Iranian Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies and Germany's Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) is to facilitate student placement and implementation of joint research projects in religion.

Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies is a research institute, mainly focused on conducting research in humanities, literature, linguistics, social sciences, history, philosophy, law, religion, Quranic studies, theosophy, comparative economics and political science.

Germany's Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) Located in the heart of Europe in the dynamic metropolitan region of the Ruhrgebiet, RUB with its 20 faculties is home to over 43,000 students from over 130 countries.

9191**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish