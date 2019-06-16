16 June 2019 - 19:37
Iran, Germany research centers sign MoU on academic cooperation

Tehran, June 16, IRNA – Iranian Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies and Germany's Ruhr University Bochum (RUB) signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on expansion of academic cooperation between the two sides.

The MoU which was signed between Iranian Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies and Germany's Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) is to facilitate student placement and implementation of joint research projects in religion.

Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies is a  research  institute, mainly  focused on conducting research in humanities, literature, linguistics, social sciences, history, philosophy, law, religion, Quranic studies, theosophy, comparative economics and political science.

Germany's Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) Located in the heart of Europe in the dynamic metropolitan region of the Ruhrgebiet, RUB with its 20 faculties is home to over 43,000 students from over 130 countries.

