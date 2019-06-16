Envoy: Russian embassy ready to issue visa to Iranian businessmen  

Addressing Iran-North Caucasus 2nd trade and culture conference in Tehran, Dzhagaryan said issuing visa to Iranian entrepreneurs and businessmen will result in developing ties between two countries.

He added that Iranian businessmen will be able to use experiences of the Russian trade representative office in Tehran.

The Northern Caucasus region is included in the North Caucasian and Southern Federal Districts consisting of Krasnodar Krai, Stavropol Krai, and the constituent republics, approximately from west to east: the Republic of Adygea, Karachay–Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia–Alania, Ingushetia, Chechnya, and the Republic of Dagestan.

The 15th joint economic cooperation meeting of Iran and Russia was held with the attendance of secretaries and members of work groups in Tehran on Sunday.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish