Iran to facilitate private sectors' relations with Russia

Russia imported over dlrs. 250b worth of goods from Iran last year, Ardakanian said adding that negotiations with Russia on joining Iran to Eurasia will increase share of Iran in the Russian market while providing preferential tariffs for about 800 products.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Minister of North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev, Ardakanian referred to finalizing Iran's joining to Eurasian Economic Union, saying it has paved the path for Iran to find access to the 180-million market of the EEU member states in order to develop economic relations and exchange of goods which have been hit by US illegal sanctions.

Referring to the 15th joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Russia, he said the meeting was held in 13 expert-level work groups in transportation, energy, agriculture, tourism and health fields.

He also expressed the hope that the 2nd Iran-North Caucasus trade conference together with the 15th joint economic cooperation meeting will create a new chapter in developing economic relations.

Iran has put on its the agenda construction of building 1,400 MW plant in Hormuzgan, electrifying Garmsar- Incheboron railway by the loan which is to be financed by Russia.

Referring to banking issues between two countries, Aradakanian said intensive talks are underway between Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and Russian officials.

He went on to say that the joint economic commission of Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan and Tajikistan will be held this year.

Meanwhile, Chebotarev described political determination of Iranian and Russian presidents as the most important tool which guarantees developing projects in both sides.

Necessary structures have been created in Russian government, he said adding that all Russian organizations have put on their agenda promoting relations with Iran, he said.

He went on to say that Russia is interested in exporting red meat and crops to Iran.

On the other hand, Russia expects to import fruit and agricultural products from Iran.

Russia is interested to develop tourism through Caspian Sea and also promoting transportation industry in North-South, East-West corridors.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish