16 June 2019 - 18:16
New Polish ambassador submits copy of credentials to FM

Tehran, June 16, IRNA – The newly-appointed Polish ambassador to Tehran Maciej Falkowski submitted a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

In the meeting, Zarif welcomed the new ambassador and wished him success during his tenure in the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

