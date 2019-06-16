Iran, Croatia broaden academic cooperation

Croatian Ambassador to Tehran Drago Štambuk met on Sunday with with the Chancellor of Tehran University Mahmoud Nili Ahmad Abadi and a number of other academicians and officials at the university.

In the meeting, they exchanged views on how to further broaden academic cooperation through injecting financial supports to project-based researches.

They also said that they are interested in increasing student placement and exchange of professors in various fields.

The two sides also reviewed renewing the agreement with Zagreb University, setting up joint conferences, and promoting language and culture studies.

