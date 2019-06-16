Russia opposes US breach of JCPOA: Envoy

Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan said in the 2nd conference on perspective of trade and cultural cooperation between Iran and North Caucasian Federal District: "The Russian Federation is concerned about the unfair sanctions imposed on Iran and Russia is ready to help Iran to thwart negative impacts of the US sanctions."

China, Iran and Russia should develop their economic cooperation to enable Iran to confront the US measures against the nuclear deal, he said.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

The ambassador said that Russia is determined to broaden economic ties with Iran.

The conference was held on the sidelines of the 15th meeting Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission in Tehran.

