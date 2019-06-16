Iran's deputy interior minister arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi received the Iranian minister at Islamabad airport.

Pakistan is hosting the quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Afghan refugees ' challenges on June 17.

Earlier Shehryar Khan Afridi at a press conference had said that Pakistan had been a host to millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades and this has been an unprecedented example of generosity and brotherhood that has been shown by Pakistan despite its financial restraints and meager resources.

During the 40 years of hospitality and sacrifices for refugees, there was not a single incident of conflict between refugees and Pakistani hosts despite differences in culture and lifestyle of people of two countries, he added.

He said there are approximately three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, including more than 1.4 million registered refugees.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced and thereafter allowed the opening of bank accounts at Afghan refugees in Pakistani banks as a goodwill gesture.

