Kurdish children to qualify for Belarus Competition of Motherland

" Narges Dadeh Jani 10 years old and a member of the Center for Cultural Arts of Sarish Abad Center, is an honorary diploma and diploma, Dorsa Sa'ed Panah a 12-year-old member of the Center for Cultural and Arts Affairs of the Mouchesh Center, honors and Sina, a 11-year-old specialist in the Center The Baneh Cultural Arts Department honors this art event", said " Soheila Sheiki" in an interview with IRNA on Sunday.

She added that 44 paintings of children and young adults members of the Kurdistan Kanoon have been sent to the headquarters of the center for attending an art event.

Sheikhi added that the organizers of this competition, in addition to the number of Iranian children and young adults, exposed the works of 105 other members of the club at the exhibition fair and presented them with a certificate of the company.

"The Kanoon had participated in this artistic competition with 512 entries from its members", said the Director-General of Kordestan Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon).

