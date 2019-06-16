Iranian society unlike what portrayed abroad: Top Lebanese journalist

Fadi Abou Daya told IRNA in an exclusive interview held in Beirut.

Referring to continual trips he has made to Iran since 15 years ago, Abou Daya said he well recognized the Iranian society and that code-of-conduct has been politely observed in Iran.

He said that he wondered that the Iranian women enjoy freedom in the country despite the propaganda broadcast by foreign media against the issue.

Then, the Lebanese journalist described the Iranian women as very powerful and independent, and also faithful to the law and norms of their society.

The freedom the Iranian women enjoy has its own etiquette and boundaries compared to what women enjoy in the Arab states, he added.

In Iran, a lady can be appointed as a vice president, and this shows that women are capable and can play effective role in society, Abou Daya said.

As he said, his international magazine has already published a copy of the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran, the late Imam Khomeini, about which experts and analysts from 17 world countries wrote opinions.

Although Maraya international magazine takes steps in line with Resistance policies, it is independent in all details, Abou Daya concluded.

