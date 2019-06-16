Crew members of oil tanker leave Iran: Local official

Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director general of Ports and Maritime Organization in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the crew comprising 11 Russians, 11 Philipinoes and a Georgian departed Bandar Abbas left Jask, a port city in the province, at 17:25 (local time) on Saturday night (June 15).

He said they have announced their arrival through social media, the official added.

All crew members, including a woman, were treated according to Islamic code of ethics and in full respect during their stay in Iran, he said.

The crew of Front Altair under the flag of Marshall Islands was rescued when the vessel was on fire in the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker left Iran's water on Saturday.

Front Altair and another oil tanker heading to Taiwan and Singapore were the target of attacks on Thursday. This was the second sabotage attack against oil tankers in Persian Gulf region.

