Bulgarian vice president visits Iran pavilion in Sofia

Iotova was welcomed by Iranian Ambassador to Bulgaria Mohammad Javad Rasouli and Iran cultural attaché Hamid Reza Azadi.

The festival was held in presence of 17 Asian countries in Sofia.

Iranian pavilion displayed Iranian foods, books, drinks, dried fruit and dates.

The drinks which were presented in Iranian stand were welcomed by visitors.

Two new books from Iranian cultural attaché office on Iranian history, culture and civilization together with a book on the Persian literature and language were presented in the festival.

