Vice-president seeks more managerial posts for women

The managerial posts should be given to women in different Iranian provinces before the end of tenure of the current government, Ebtekar said at a meeting on women and family held in northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz.

Based on statistics, 60 women are now acting as ministers' advisers or deputies, said Ebtekar adding women comprise 41 percent of those who are working for the government.

She said went on to say that in recent years, the government has been successful in keeping balance in participation of women in managerial posts based on gender justice.

Women and family affairs office has prioritized the issue of making high-powered women in the country.

Document on advancing women's status in East Azarbaijan province, northwestern Iran, was unveiled by Ebtekar.

