Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 16

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran can't unilaterally remain committed to JCPOA

- Iraq receives new US waiver for Iran energy imports

- Rouhani-Modi meeting called off

** IRAN DAILY

- President: Iran to ‘take further measures’ if JCPOA sides fail it

- US allows Iraq to import Iranian energy for three more months: Iraqi officials

- Larijani: France not doing enough to preserve nuclear deal

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Trump lying about tanker attacks

- Saudi coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa

- Iran beat Poland 3-2 at VNL 2019

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s “Son of the Sea” honored at Annecy film festival

- Iran earns hard-fought win over Poland in 2019 FIVB VNL

- INSTEX remains on paper

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iraq gets 3-month waiver, will import energy from Iran

- CBI says bank deposits growing

- E-payment penetration 62%

9376**1424

