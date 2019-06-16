Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 16

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran can't unilaterally remain committed to JCPOA
- Iraq receives new US waiver for Iran energy imports
- Rouhani-Modi meeting called off
** IRAN DAILY
- President: Iran to ‘take further measures’ if JCPOA sides fail it
- US allows Iraq to import Iranian energy for three more months: Iraqi officials
- Larijani: France not doing enough to preserve nuclear deal
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Trump lying about tanker attacks
- Saudi coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa
- Iran beat Poland 3-2 at VNL 2019
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran’s “Son of the Sea” honored at Annecy film festival
- Iran earns hard-fought win over Poland in 2019 FIVB VNL
- INSTEX remains on paper
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Iraq gets 3-month waiver, will import energy from Iran
- CBI says bank deposits growing
- E-payment penetration 62%
