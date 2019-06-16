Envoy terms universities as development chain in Iran-China ties  

While visiting Beijing International Studies University on Saturday, he said there are many opportunities for promoting relations between Iran and China, with universities playing a potentially major role in this regard.

He also referred to ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ as a factor for developing ties, saying people-to-people diplomacy as one of China’s programs is important in reinforcing academic ties.

Pointing to increasing ties in the framework of ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, he urged both sides to establish more cooperation to stand against Western countries negative propaganda campaign.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ambassador promised to follow up the Beijing University’s demand for signing MoU with Saadi Foundation.

He also expressed Iranian universities’ readiness to develop relations with China, saying Iran has 16th scientific ranking in the world.

He went on to say that the Islamic Azad University with many domestic and foreign branches has the capacity to maintain scientific cooperation with Chinese universities.

The Iranian ambassador further hoped for paving the way for Iranian students’ presence at Beijing University.

The Beijing International Studies University is a public teaching and research university based in the city of Beijing, China. Founded in 1964.

