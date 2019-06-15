Envoy: Iran-Russia ties still dynamic, vibrant

This week the great conference of Iran-North Caucasus cooperation will be held in Isfahan and simultaneously the joint economic cooperation commission will be held with the attendance of two Russian ministers and a 200-member delegation hosted by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Mahdi Sanaei said in a Twitter message.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mamonov told IRNA that both countries are enjoying various cooperation grounds in artificial intelligence and smart city fields.

He added that Iran and Russia are able to take advantage of their capacities in information technology and communication fields.

The inauguration ceremony will be held with the presence of Minister of North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev and Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

The Northern Caucasus region is included in the North Caucasian and Southern Federal Districts consisting of Krasnodar Krai, Stavropol Krai, and the constituent republics, approximately from west to east: the Republic of Adygea, Karachay–Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia–Alania, Ingushetia, Chechnya, and the Republic of Dagestan.

The 15th joint economic cooperation meeting of Iran and Russia will be held with the attendance of secretaries and members of work groups in Tehran on Sunday.

