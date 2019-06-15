Iran defeats Poland in Volleyball

After hitting Poland in the first and fourth sets, Iran overshined Polish rival 15-8 in the fifth set and won the game.

Iranian squad with its seven victories and having 21 points is on the first place.

Iran volleyball players are slated to stand against Russia on Sunday.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the second edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual international men's volleyball tournament contested by 16 national teams.

