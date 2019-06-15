Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy

In the wake of the recent allegation made by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and blind following of the US as regard accusing Iran of being involved in recent accident to oil tankers in Sea of Oman, the managing director of Iran Foreign Ministry for Europe affairs Mahmoud Barimani severely complained against UK government’s anti-Iran positions.

Iranian diplomat added that during the Thursday closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), no one except the UK followed the US.

Even many prestigious international media rejected claims made by the US and the UK based on shipping company and the sailors, he noted.

After seriously condemning the baseless allegations and filing Iran’s complaint, Barimani urged the UK to elaborate on the issue and to correct the position.

He reiterated that the popular reactions against the UK are the result of such approaches to support the US officials’ unfounded claims in various issues.

He also reminded the UK government of taking realistic positions and compatible with Iran’s policies and also the importance of revising the current approach.

Meanwhile, the UK ambassador vowed to reflect Iran’s protest to UK government.

The 23 crew members of the ship have been transferred from Jask to Bandar Abbas, he said adding that they will head for Dubai based on Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning were rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

They were transported to Jask Port in the east of the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as Iran's humanitarian gesture.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

