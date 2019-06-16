Sanctions that do not work against Iran

Because, firstly, the effect of sanctions on the environment of industry and economy has declined significantly, and that the techniques to thwart them, have already been designed and implemented by Tehran.

Is positive political news really improving market conditions or falling commodity prices? Has the implementation of counter-sanctions measures and economics strengthening programs not played an optimistic role for the economy? These are questions that some political and economic analysts have not yet responded to. It has been said, for example, that a diplomatic tour or postponement of a sanction has led to a decline in the dollar. Is this the case?

Overstating a criterion called dollar

This group of analysts have not considered the role of market regulation, total supply management, money supply management, budget controls, optimal allocation of budget resources, foreign exchange market management and other real factors in the country's economy that are based on anti-sanction strategies and in the formation of the micro and macro levels of the country.

By contrast, the economic situation in the country is measured by the so-called dollar fluctuations, while currency fluctuations in all markets and economies of the country are obvious. Now, the question arises as to whether the rise in the price of dollars or other currencies can be a real criterion for the country's economic situation. Is the focus on the foreign exchange market, the understating the performance and the whole function of the economy and the overstating of a small measure? A constantly monitored measure.

The effect of political news

How much political news is effective in the emergence of the real factors of the economy? This approach, which is seen through social networks and providing more oriented analysis, is a kind of overstating the mental impact in political news in the market movement and paying no attention to plans to improve the economy of the country. Regardless of the false interpretation by economic advisers on economic conditions that are often offered to take advantages, the US seems to be very happy with the link between political news and psychological expectations.

The zero point of the sanction

In such a situation there is no longer a surprise the announcement of sanction since everything has already been prepared to tackle it economically. For this reason, Washington often seeks to distribute the impact of sanctions as prolonged over time as a psychological stimulus, not merely an economic actor. Simply put, the US recognizes that the actual and economic effects of the sanction are gradually dying and should be followed by psychological impact on the minds. The latest example speaks for itself. Instead of imposing sanction on the entire petrochemical industry, they prefer to sanction a petrochemical holding company or divide the distribution of sanctions into various metal industries or related to an entity.

In fact, sanctions policy makers do not consider the real economic impact of sanctions or is the second priority, but the announcement of the latest sanctions is being considered. So, they are looking for the quality of the psychological effect of the sanctions. Basically, from this perspective, given that sanctioned countries find ways to cope with sanctions, sanctioning the country puts priority on mental targets that will replace economic objectives.

In these circumstances, Tehran's experience has also increased, as the four decades of sanctions has been the theoretical support of policy making to deal with all aspects of the sanctions. For those who are developing the antidote against sanctions in Tehran, strategies for predicting the sanctions have become obvious.

Stalemate in US sanctions regime

Modifying the effects of the sanctions and the US President struggles to change Tehran's behavior, shows that the structure of US sanctions has faced a major impasse. Here sanctions have approached from technical dimension to its core, namely the ineffectiveness near-term.

So, the sanctions are aimed at mental goals, such as creating fear among people from scarcity to inflation. Any resonance and magnification of political news on short-term economic trends is nothing but a part of the sanctions planners.

