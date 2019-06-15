Iran criticizes EU inaction towards INSTEX

Ali Larijani made the remark in a meeting with Marielle de Sarnez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly.

He criticized Paris performance regarding implementation of the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said that INSTEX mechanism is still not operational.

The speaker said that Iran attaches importance to economic relations with France, adding that Paris can play an important role in the region.

Larijani referred to France's Total Company withdrawal from the Iranian project after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and noted that when there are no banking relations between Tehran and Paris, establishment of economic relations is not possible.

Iranian and French MPs can play an important role in decision making process in the two countries, Larijani stressed.

In the meantime, chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee of the French National Assembly, for his part, said that relations between Tehran and Paris are of great importance.

She said that consultations between the Iranian and French MPs can help improvement of cooperation between the two states in difficult conditions.

France is interested in promotion of ties with Iran in all fields of science, culture, medicine and sport, she added.

Europe is trying to save the JCPOA, the French lawmaker added.

The French MP said that Paris is committed to help implementation of INSTEX.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she noted that security of the region is of great importance to Paris, adding that issue of Syrian can be resolved through political ways.

She also expressed the hope that the peace is established in Yemen.

