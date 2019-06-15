Rouhani vows reinforcing Tehran, Dushanbe ties

Addressing a meeting with Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon which was held on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Rouhani referred to historical and cultural commonalities between two countries.

Appreciating Tajik government for hosting the event, he expressed Iranian firms' readiness for participating and presenting technical and engineering services and exchanging experiences for implementing civil and developmental projects.

Meanwhile, Rahmon emphasized the fact that Tajikistan is determined to reinforce relations with Iran in all fields.

He also hailed Iranian companies' presence and the joint activities between Iran and Tajikistan private sectors.

Praising Iranian president participation in CICA summit, he said Tajikistan is determined to promote relations with Iran.

During the meeting Iranian and Tajik presidents promised to spare no efforts in developing ties and cooperation.

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on October 5, 1992, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among CICA members.

