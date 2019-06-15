Hasty accusations against Iran contrary to int’l law: MP

He underlined that US officials are taking hastily measures in dealing with regional affairs, so that the US Secretary of State just a few hours after the incident for oil tankers without providing any document and evidence pointed at Iran, which is contrary to international law and code of conduct.

Marielle de Sarnez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly and Joute, chairman of the parliamentary group of France and the Islamic Republic of Iran, France's Ambassador to Iran, Philippe Thiebaud on Saturday met with Kazem Jalali, head of Iran’s Parliament Research Center and head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Islamic Republic of Iran and France.

In the meeting, Kazem Jalali, referred to the historical record of cooperation between Iran and France and welcomed ongoing cooperation between the two sides, adding that, "We hope that bilateral talks will expand cooperation and mutual relations."

The head of Iranian-French parliamentary friendship group, said that grounds for expansion of mutual cooperation in various economic, cultural, scientific, medical, regional and international fields are well prepared expressed hope that cooperation would further develop in all these fields.

