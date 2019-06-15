Iran, EU underline implementation of Stockholm agreements

In the meeting, both sides underlined the need for political approaches in solving crisis.

Schmid and Khaji considered the serious humanitarian conditions in Yemen and underlined rapid implementation of agreements to resolve crisis in this country.

Continued consultations between Iran and the EU for helping to resolve Yemen's problems were among other topics discussed by both sides.

Helga Schmid arrived in Tehran after he paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reiterated that Iran's support for Stockholm agreement on Yemen, saying its implementation is a prelude for achieving final and comprehensive political solution.

Abbas Mousavi described as constructive the unilateral withdrawal of Yemeni National Salvation Government forces from three ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and As-Salif.



Sana'a act in line with Stockholm agreement indicates determination and commitment of Yemeni National Salvation Government to negotiations and also sabotage and lack of commitment of the Saudi coalition, he added.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2451 to support the Stockholm Agreement on deployment of a team in order to facilitate monitoring and implementing the Agreement and installing truce in important Yemeni ports.



The resolution mainly focuses on sending essential commodities to the Yemeni people, supporting the Stockholm Agreement, assigning the Secretary-General of the United Nations to implement it and observing the ceasefire.



The fourth round of Yemen peace talks kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on December 6 with the attendance of the UN and the government representatives. It agreed to install truce in Yemeni ports of al-Hudaydah, al-Salif and Ayn Issa.



Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.



Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

