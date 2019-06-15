Iran’s rank rises in cross-border trade index: Head of INSO

Nayereh Piroozbakht said at a joint meeting with the heads and officials of customs, food, medicine and veterinary organizations of the country, ”Despite the fact that domestic production is abundant, it is necessary to regulate the market, and part of the goods needed by people like basic goods or some goods that are not produced internally are provided through imports.”

Referring to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Iranian National Standard Organization and the Customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sidelines of the visit, she noted, "In order to expedite and facilitate the import of goods, coordination is required with the Customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

