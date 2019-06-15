16 June 2019 - 00:04
Iran’s rank rises in cross-border trade index: Head of INSO

Tehran, June 15, IRNA - The head of the Iranian National Standards Organization said that the accumulation of cooperation between organizations has led to Iran's ranking in cross-border trade index increase from 116 to 161, which in determining this time, cost, and number of documents are effective.

Nayereh Piroozbakht said at a joint meeting with the heads and officials of customs, food, medicine and veterinary organizations of the country, ”Despite the fact that domestic production is abundant, it is necessary to regulate the market, and part of the goods needed by people like basic goods or some goods that are not produced internally are provided through imports.”

Referring to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Iranian National Standard Organization and the Customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the sidelines of the visit, she noted, "In order to expedite and facilitate the import of goods, coordination is required with the Customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

